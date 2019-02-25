Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Arsenal 'Are Not Looking at the Table at the Moment'

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said the Gunners are currently only focused on winning games and not their position in the Premier League.

Mkhitaryan found the net as Arsenal beat Southampton 2-0 in the league on Sunday, taking the north London giants up to fourth above Manchester United.

However, according to Luke Brown of The Independent, Mkhitaryan said it's too early to consider the club's position with plenty of points to fight for:

"We are not looking at the table at the moment because we still have lots of games to play. The most important is to be focused and to be ready for every game because we are not going to think that we are in the top four and nothing will change.

"We just have to keep working and trying our best to win three points in every game. It is not the main thing at the moment. The season is not done we still have lots of games to play. The most important thing is to stay focused and keep winning games."

The Armenia international has experienced an inconsistent spell since joining from United in a deal that saw Alexis Sanchez head in the opposite direction 12 months ago.

Arsenal began convincingly under new manager Unai Emery at the start of the season, but the squad lost its rhythm in December.

The Gunners went unbeaten in 22 games in all competitions from August until the festive programme, but have since fallen at major hurdles in the campaign.

A 3-2 loss at relegation-threatened Southampton was followed by a 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, killing the club's slim chance of competing for the Premier League title with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Seven defeats in the last 16 in all competitions have left Gunners supporters underwhelmed at the transition under Emery.

Mkhitaryan will be hoping to be more influential during the home stretch, and said he will be happy if his manager shows faith in his starting capabilities, per Brown.

"It doesn't matter where I play," said Mkhitaryan. "The most important is to be in the starting line-up and to help the team win games, that is the most important thing. I don't care if I play from the left, the right or the middle–the most important is to do something good for the team."

The partnership of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has provided hope at the Emirates Stadium, and if Mkhitaryan can reproduce his best form in the capital it will go a long way to filling the void created by Mesut Ozil's regular absences.

The German wizard has started only 13 Premier League games this term, providing just one assist.

Arsenal must create more from midfield, and Mkhitaryan has the experience and tools to do the job when in prime condition.