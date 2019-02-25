Andrew Robertson: Injuries in Manchester United Match 'Killed Our Momentum'

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has said an unusual amount of first-half injuries and substitutions affected his team-mates against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Reds played out a goalless draw at Old Trafford in the Premier League after United were forced to make three changes before half-time.

Liverpool also suffered a significant blow when Roberto Firmino was subbed due to injury after 30 minutes.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Robertson said the Merseyside giants wanted a victory but were content with a point after failing to pressurise United goalkeeper David De Gea:

"I thought we started really well and we had the momentum, we were driving forward, but we just didn’t create great chances. We had one or two but we could have had a lot more and then the second half was disappointing for both teams, with not really many chances created and a lot of sloppy passes.

"We kept going right until the end. In the last five to 10 minutes we were the side trying to win it and trying to get the three points, but a point at Old Trafford is never a bad result.

"Four substitutions in the first half is unheard of in a game like that and the ones that went off were struggling. We need to deal with that better because the game still was on and when the game stopped it kind of killed our momentum and we had to go again. We should have been at full throttle after all the pauses in the game. We need to work on that."

Liverpool dominated possession but United had more shots on target in a fascinating encounter.

The hosts lost Ander Herrera and Juan Mata to injury in quick succession, and United substitute Jesse Lingard lasted a matter of minutes before also having to leave the field.

According to Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp also felt his side found the "interruptions" in the first half hugely detrimental to their "rhythm."

The draw took the Reds back to the top of the Premier League, with Manchester City busy in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool hold a one-point advantage after 27 games, but City have a significantly better goal difference.

Both title-chasing sides will feature in the league on Wednesday, with Watford travelling to Anfield and West Ham visiting the Etihad Stadium.