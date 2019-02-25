Mauricio Pochettino Charged by FA for Confronting Mike Dean After Burnley Loss

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Mauricio Pochettino head coach / manager of Tottenham Hotspur and his coaching staff have a disagreement with Referee Mike Dean at full time during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on February 23, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Football Association has charged Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino with improper conduct for confronting referee Mike Dean after the final whistle of the club's 2-1 loss to Burnley

Per BBC Sport, Pochettino has until February 28 to respond to the charge.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

