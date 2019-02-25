Mauricio Pochettino Charged by FA for Confronting Mike Dean After Burnley Loss

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Football Association has charged Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino with improper conduct for confronting referee Mike Dean after the final whistle of the club's 2-1 loss to Burnley.

Per BBC Sport, Pochettino has until February 28 to respond to the charge.

