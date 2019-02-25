Kevin Hayes Traded to Jets from Rangers for Brendan Lemieux, Draft Picks

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

New York Rangers forward Kevin Hayes (13) lines up for a faceoff during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The New York Rangers confirmed the trade of center Kevin Hayes to the Winnipeg Jets ahead of Monday's deadline in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick, forward Brendan Lemieux and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Bob McKenzie of TSN first reported the deal.

Hayes, 26, was one of a number of Rangers on the block as the team looks to rebuild. He has posted 42 points (14 goals, 28 assists) in 51 games played this season and will be a free agent this summer.

       

