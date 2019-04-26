Roberto Firmino Ruled out for Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town with Muscle Injury

April 26, 2019

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was ruled out of Liverpool's home game against Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Friday night after suffering a muscle problem in training.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Firmino's absence, per Sky Sports (h/t Chris Shaw of the club's official website): "Actually, yesterday after training he mentioned a little muscle issue. We assess it obviously. It's not a big thing but was enough to leave him out today, that's all."

Klopp turned to Daniel Sturridge in Firmino's absence, for a game Liverpool need to win to go back above leaders Manchester City in the title race. Sturridge is injury prone but is also a better natural finisher than more physical target man Divock Origi, who is often Klopp's go-to alternative at centre-forward.

While Sturridge has rarely been used this season, he hasn't lost his flair for a spectacular goal, evidenced by the stunning equaliser to earn a point at Chelsea back in September.

Sturridge isn't the only surprise inclusion in Liverpool's squad:

Former Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has endured a lengthy spell on the shelf after injuring his knee in last season's UEFA Champions League semi-final win over AS Roma.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's return is good news, but Klopp will hope Firmino isn't out for long. The Brazilian is the key to his forward line, as a roving presence whose ability to move out of the middle and link with others creates space and chances for prolific wide attackers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Firmino is also no slouch in the scoring department, netting 16 goals in all competitions this season, including 12 in England's top flight, to go with six assists. Liverpool need his scoring touch and perceptive movement to help continue keeping pace with City.

