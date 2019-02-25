Real Madrid-Barcelona Twice, Warriors & Lakers on League Pass, and More to Watch

Miguel Morenatti/Associated Press

Must Watch: El Clasico becomes Los Clasicos

The greatest rivalry in the soccer world takes center stage twice this week, as Real Madrid hosts Barcelona in two separate competitions, just three days apart. The first meeting arrives Wednesday afternoon (3 p.m. ET, beIN SPORTS) with Leg 2 of Spain’s Copa del Rey semifinals. Nearly three weeks after the teams drew 1-1 in the first leg at the Camp Nou, Madrid enters the Santiago Bernabeu in good position as well as with an away goal in hand. Both teams are in the midst of a relentless schedule, having each played Champions League away matches in addition to multiple La Liga matches since that first leg. Over the weekend, Real Madrid bested Levante 2-1 courtesy of one penalty-kick goal each by Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, while Barcelona defeated Sevilla 4-2 thanks to a Lionel Messi hat trick and assist. It was the 50th hat trick of the Argentine’s career with club and country. Of course his first one came in El Clasico:

Then, if one El Clasico isn’t enough, the two teams reconvene in Spain’s capital once again on Saturday afternoon (2:45 p.m. ET, beIN SPORTS) for a crucial match in the La Liga title race. Barcelona is currently top of the table, with a 7-point lead over second-place Atletico Madrid and a 9-point lead over Real Madrid in third.

Watch This: NBA Playoff Push

The trade deadline is over; the All-Star break has come and gone. The push for the NBA playoffs is starting to get real. Just ask LeBron James, who said given the Lakers current seeding, he's is activating his playoff-chase level earlier than usual this season. There are some excellent matchups on both national television as well as NBA League Pass this week featuring some potential playoff previews as well as teams fighting to stay in or jump into the top eight in each conference.

National TV Schedule (all times Eastern)

Monday



Philadelphia 76ers at New Orleans Pelicans – 8 p.m., NBATV



Dallas Mavericks at LA Clippers – 10:30 p.m., NBATV



Tuesday



Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors – 8 p.m., TNT



Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets – 10:30 p.m., TNT



Wednesday



Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics – 8 p.m., ESPN



New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers – 10:30 p.m., ESPN – After sitting against LA on Saturday night due to rest in back-to-back games, will Anthony Davis play in this one? The Pelicans play tonight then are off Tuesday before facing the Lakers again.

Thursday

Philadelphia 76ers at Oklahoma City Thunder – 8 p.m., TNT – You cannot miss arch nemeses Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook battling on the same court

Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets – 10:30 p.m., TNT

For every out-of-market game, you can watch NBA League Pass on B/R Live, including the Golden State Warriors or Los Angeles Lakers FIVE times this week:

Monday

Golden State Warriors at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. Watch

Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. Watch

Wednesday

Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat, 7 p.m. Watch

Thursday

Golden State Warriors at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. Watch

Saturday

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. Watch



More to Watch This Week

1. College Basketball Home Stretch



March is only five days away, and fights for conference championships and NCAA Tournament berths continue to heat up with just a couple weeks left in the regular season. Here are the games you have to watch this week:

Kansas State at Kansas (Monday 9 p.m., ESPN) Game Center This rivalry game has even bigger implications tonight as the Wildcats can put the dagger into the Jayhawks’ Big 12 title hopes. After getting crushed by 29 points against Texas Tech over the weekend, Kansas’ hopes for a 15th-straight regular season Big 12 crown are on life support. Kansas State beat Oklahoma State on Saturday and leads the conference at 11-3 right now, followed by the Red Raiders one game behind and then KU two games back. Kansas will need every bit of home-court advantage it can get at Allen Fieldhouse tonight.

Duke at Virginia Tech (Tuesday 7 p.m., ESPN) Game Center Zion Williamson’s status for this game is still day-to-day after the star freshman sprained his knee in the first minute of Duke’s home loss to North Carolina on Wednesday and then sat out the Blue Devils’ comeback win at Syracuse on Saturday night. Duke travels to Blacksburg looking to move to 8-0 this season in true road games. Virginia Tech is in fourth place in the ACC, sitting behind the three-way tie at the top with Duke, Virginia, and North Carolina. The Hokies could get a major NCAA tournament seeding boost with a win over the Blue Devils.

Marquette at Villanova (Wednesday 9 p.m., FS1) Game Center Marquette can clinch the regular season Big East championship with a win over defending national champion Villanova. These two teams are going in opposite directions of late, with the Golden Eagles having won four in a row while the Wildcats have lost three straight. Even if you don’t have a rooting interest in this one, tune in for the sake of watching Marquette junior guard Markus Howard. This man can SCORE. Howard averages 25.6 points per game, fourth most in the country, and also tallies 4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per night. He’s shooting an absurd 43.8 percent from 3-point range, which is the highest mark of any player who has shot as many threes as he has. Howard could very well be a top-five pick in the next NBA draft.



New AP rankings will be coming out on Monday, you can check them out here.



2. Celtic on B/R Live

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic return to B/R Live in a midweek clash with Hearts (Wednesday 2:45 p.m.). Despite falling out of the UEFA Europa League against Valencia last week, Celtic is in a strong position in the domestic title race, topping the table by eight points over second-place Rangers. USMNT star Timothy Weah has featured prominently as a super sub for Celtic, scoring or assisting on multiple late winners since arriving on loan from PSG. You can watch Celtic vs. Hearts here on B/R Live, and with the dramatic finishes that follow this squad, you won’t want to miss it.

Quick Catch-Up

In the spirit of the Oscars on Sunday night, we’re giving our weekend catch-up a little Academy Awards flair.

Best Audio Editing

The winner in this category is also nominated for Best Hockey Dad. The best parts of your day will be watching the short clip below and the full video here.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role that becomes the Leading Role

In the Carabao Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester City, the match was scoreless and getting ready to head to penalty kicks after extra time. Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri wanted to switch goalkeepers ahead of the shootout. The only problem was that Kepa Arrizabalaga was having none of it.

With Kepa still in the match, Chelsea fell to Manchester City 4-3 in penalties.

Best Digital Performance

Over the weekend, many of the best FIFA players in the world descended upon Atlanta, Georgia for the first FIFA Ultimate Team Champions Cup to be played in America. No. 1 XBOX player in the world F2Tekkz went undefeated through the tournament to win the title, producing some unreal goals in the process, including this stunner in the final.

Best Highlight Production

North Carolina forward Nassir Little had himself a game in the Tar Heels win over Florida State on Saturday afternoon. The freshman sent the Dean Dome into a frenzy two different times with a pair of enormous dunks.

Best Act of Bravery

In the Milwaukee Bucks game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo had already registered a handful of big dunks and had his sights set on another. Anthony Tolliver valiantly went for the block, taking on the huge risk of becoming a poster and Twitter moment, but he got all ball on the clean block, leaving the Greek Freak stunned.

Best Picture

All right, so we said earlier the best parts of your day would be watching the hockey kid with a mic on at practice. Well this video from skateboarding legend Tony Hawk will be the next-best part.