Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: Odds, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Arsenal moved back into the top four of the Premier League with their 2-0 win over Southampton on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Gunners host Bournemouth and will likely need another victory to maintain their position in the UEFA Champions League qualification spots.

The reverse fixture on November 25 ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Arsenal, but the Cherries have not won in their last three games and will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Date: Wednesday, February 27

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: NBC Sports Gold

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra



Match Odds (via OddsShark): Arsenal 4-9, Bournemouth 13-2, Draw 16-5

After the visit of Bournemouth to north London on Wednesday, Arsenal face huge matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Those back-to-back games could go a long way to determining whether the Gunners play Champions League football next season.

A victory over the Cherries would give Arsenal a huge boost heading into a key part of the season, and Unai Emery's side can take a great deal of confidence from their recent home record.

Sunday's defeat of Saints was Arsenal's seventh home league win on the bounce, and they have not lost at the Emirates Stadium in the top flight since the opening day of the 2018-19 season:

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have been awful on the road this term. They have lost their last eight away games on the bounce in the league and have not scored on the road in 2019.

However, Eddie Howe's side sit comfortably in 10th place and are in no danger of being relegated.

But it seems unlikely they will turn their away form around at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang played only 15 minutes against Southampton after starting on the bench and should be fresh for the visit of Bournemouth.

He will be eager to get back on the scoresheet having not scored since late January, and Bournemouth's leaky defence could face serious trouble.

The Cherries have conceded 48 goals in 27 league games this season, the fourth-worst record in the division.

Arsenal have had their problems this season, but they are potent in attack.

Barring a huge turnaround in the form of both teams, the hosts should run out comfortable winners on Wednesday as they continue their charge for a top-four finish.