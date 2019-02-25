Fantasy Basketball 2019: Players to Target Before Trade Deadline Ends

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There are only a few days left to improve your NBA fantasy basketball roster by way of a trade since the trade deadline in Yahoo public leagues is Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Between now and then, you should at least skim the rosters of the other owners in your league to see if you can pry away a player or two who would help your squad ahead of the postseason.

Some of the most intriguing trade options are players who may be stowed on other team's benches at the moment, but who can be keys to your success because of their roles in the final months of the NBA regular season.

Potential trade prospects could benefit from different situations down the stretch, including injuries to other players and being in the middle of a competitive playoff race.

Players to Target Before Trade Deadline

Jahlil Okafor and Cheick Diallo, New Orleans

The New Orleans Pelicans are worth watching for the rest of the season from a fantasy perspective because a few unlikely frontcourt players could become keys to winning your league.

With Anthony Davis' minutes being managed, Jahlil Okafor and Cheick Diallo will benefit by playing more, which means there are more opportunities for them to establish a presence in the paint.

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

On Saturday, with Davis out of the lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Diallo scored 18 points off the bench, while Okafor contributed 10 points and three rebounds in a starting role.

Davis missed Saturday's game against the Lakers due to rest, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

In February, Diallo has put together five double-digit point performances, while Okafor has four to his name.

Although he's proved himself as a valuable asset off the bench in February, Diallo is only averaging 5.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, which means you should be able to pry him from another owner's bench without giving up too much.

Okafor could also come cheap in a trade because of his up-and-down February that came after a six-game double-digit point streak to end January.

Diallo and Okafor won't be must-start players every night they step on the court, but they'll be valuable pieces to plug into your lineup, especially on nights when the Pelicans opt to rest Davis or severely limit his minutes.

Nikola Mirotic, Milwaukee

The newest member of the Milwaukee Bucks is worth going after before the trade deadline.

Nikola Mirotic is coming off a 17-point performance Saturday against Minnesota, which should be a sign of things to come for the 28-year-old in a Bucks uniform.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

With Milwaukee making a push for home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference, Mirotic will be given every opportunity to thrive alongside the team's stars because of his experience.

A year ago with New Orleans, Mirotic put together nine double-digit point performances in February and closed the regular season with five consecutive 20-point games.

Mirotic is also more than capable of producing in other statistical departments, as he recorded five double-doubles in March and April during the 2017-18 campaign.

You may have to give up a bit more than expected for Mirotic because his current owners are aware of his value, but if you're able to strike a deal for the Milwaukee forward, you should reap the rewards of his presence on your roster down the stretch.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

