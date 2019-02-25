'Disappointed' Harry Kane Says Tottenham Still Have Premier League Title Chance

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Harry Kane has said he still has faith in Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title chances this season despite Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Burnley leaving them six points behind leaders Liverpool.

The England striker scored on his return at Turf Moor after more than a month on the sidelines, but Ashley Barnes' late winner kept Spurs adrift in third.

Manchester City trail Liverpool by one point, but Kane said after Saturday's loss that the battle to finish top isn't over, per MailOnline's Matthew Smith: "It's been like that for the whole season. People have been talking about us not being in it, then we would win a few games and we'd be there. People will probably say now it's a two-horse race, but that's not our problem. All we can do is take care of ourselves."

The top three each have 11 league games remaining this term, with Tottenham yet to travel to Liverpool and City. Mauricio Pochettino's side also have a strong chance of advancing to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals for a second time in their history thanks to a 3-0 lead over Borussia Dortmund ahead of their last-16 second leg.

Daunting though those games might be, Tottenham's players must look at those fixtures as opportunities to take back a foothold rather than potential pitfalls.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris spoke of Tottenham's will to fight for the crown when he spoke to beIN Sports after the loss at Turf Moor:

BT Sport Score pundit Jermaine Jenas looked less kindly on the defeat and said the north Londoners' challenge was over:

Chris Wood headed Burnley into a surprise lead on Saturday before Kane made the most of a questionable Danny Rose throw-in to score his first Premier League goal since January 1.

Kane commented further on the defeat and said:

"We're disappointed because it's a game we feel we should be winning, especially ­because we had a nice little break as well over the last 10 days or so, we were fresh.

"It's a shame because when we needed to find another level, ­another gear, we didn't have it in the locker. We've a tough week coming up, so we have to dust it off and be ready for that."

The tensions at Turf Moor bubbled over for Pochettino, who vented his frustrations with referee Mike Dean at the final whistle, via Soccer AM:

The Argentinian indicated to Sky Sports after the defeat that he thought the title race was done for Spurs, but star frontman Kane is more willing to bank on Liverpool and City slipping up in the remaining weeks.

Despite seeing their four-win streak end at Burnley, Tottenham remain seven points ahead of Arsenal in fourth and appear to have third place locked down at least. Finishing that high would be a huge credit to a team that failed to make any signings in the last two transfer windows.

Liverpool and City also have Champions League campaigns to worry about, while the latter are also in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The end-of-season run-in has a habit of unnerving title contenders around this point, and Kane has refused to give up on the hope that Spurs can win their maiden Premier League title in 2019.