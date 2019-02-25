Eden Hazard 'Has the Personality' to Succeed at Real Madrid, Says Jose Mourinho

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has said Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard "has the personality" to do well at Real Madrid should a transfer to the Spanish capital materialise.

The Portuguese managed Hazard at Chelsea from 2013 to 2015, and he backed his old charge to make the step up at a club like Real during a recent appearance on DAZN Espana (h/t The Independent):

"Does he have the talent to play for Real Madrid? He does.

"Does he have the personality to put on a 'super-heavy' shirt and play in front of the fans at the Bernabeu? Yes, he has the personality.

"Regarding Eden's ambitions...be it playing for Chelsea his whole life or playing for a giant like Real Madrid, I can't say, because I haven't spoken to him for a long time."

Speculation has long linked Hazard with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Real sold star forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer for £100 million, while 29-year-old Gareth Bale could also need replacing in the near future.

Hazard—who has a contract at Chelsea until June 2020—hasn't attempted to disguise his admiration for Real, and he reiterated in October that joining Los Blancos was a childhood dream of his, via ESPN FC:

Mourinho was in charge of Real from 2010 to 2013 before returning to Stamford Bridge for his second stint as manager. He worked with the likes of Ronaldo, Mesut Ozil, Sergio Ramos and Kaka, to name a few stars with major profiles at Real.

Hazard, 28, has scored 15 goals and made 10 assists in 35 games for Chelsea this season, and the Belgian has continued to stand out despite the west Londoners falling to sixth in the Premier League.

Hazard scored his spot-kick in Chelsea's 4-3 penalty shootout loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, via Soccer AM:

The two teams drew 0-0 after 120 minutes, but Squawka attested to Hazard sticking out as clearly one of the best players on the pitch:

Such an ability is crucial for those targeting success at a club like Real, especially now, as Los Blancos attempt to restore the levels of consistency that Zinedine Zidane brought during his time at their helm.

Former Chelsea and Germany midfielder Michael Ballack expressed his desire to see Hazard extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, per author Mark Worrall:

The UEFA Europa League presents the Blues' only realistic chance at a trophy this season, with Maurizio Sarri's men set to face Dynamo Kiev in the competition's last 16.

Mourinho has experience of managing both Chelsea and Real dressing rooms, so he has a unique perspective about Hazard's ability to thrive at the Bernabeu following seven years of service at Stamford Bridge.