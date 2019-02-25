Golden Shoe 2018-19: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on February 25

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi took a step closer to winning his sixth European Golden Shoe on Saturday as he netted a sensational hat-trick in Barcelona's 4-2 win at Sevilla.

It means the Argentinian now has 25 league goals for the season, three more than second-placed Kylian Mbappe, who scored a double on Saturday as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nimes 3-0.

He and Messi are the only two players in Europe's top five leagues to pass the 20-goal mark as Cristiano Ronaldo is still on 19 goals after failing to score in Juventus' 1-0 win against Bologna on Sunday.

Here are the latest standings after the weekend's action:

1. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 25 x 2.0 difficulty factor = 50.0

2. Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain: 22 x 2.0 = 44.0

3. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: 19 x 2.0 = 38.0

4. Krzysztof Piatek, Genoa/AC Milan: 18 x 2.0 = 36.0

T5. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T5. Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T5. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T5. Fabio Quagliarella, Sampdoria: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T9. Nicolas Pepe, Lille: 16 x 2.0 = 32.0

T9. Duvan Zapata, Atalanta: 16 x 2.0 = 32.0

T9. Luis Suarez, Barcelona: 16 x 2.0 = 32.0

Rules: Each European league is assigned a difficulty factor between one and two by UEFA, which is multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate a points total.

For example, the Estonian Meistriliiga has a factor of just one, so Liliu's 31 goals for Kalju are worth just one point each, whereas Messi's are worth double that because of La Liga's factor.

Even by Messi's own remarkable standards, his performance against Sevilla was impressive.

Barcelona were behind twice at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, and Messi was on hand to equalise both times.

His first goal was a supreme left-foot volley and his second a right-footed drive into the top corner.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then chipped goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik five minutes from time to put Barcelona ahead before setting up Luis Suarez for the fourth with a delightful ball over the defence:

The victory was vital for Barcelona as it meant they maintained their seven-point lead over Atletico Madrid at the head of La Liga:

PSG are now 17 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 following their comfortable win against Nimes and Lille's 1-1 draw with Strasbourg.

Mbappe put PSG into a 2-0 lead with a poke from close range in the 69th minute after Christopher Nkunku had put the hosts into the lead in the first half.

And a blistering counter-attack in the 89th minute at the Parc des Princes saw Mbappe score his 22nd goal of the campaign:

The 20-year-old has shouldered greater responsibility in recent matches with both Neymar and Edinson Cavani sidelined through injury.

He has risen to the challenge brilliantly, netting in each of his last four appearances for the French champions.

Mbappe looks to be the only remaining challenger to Messi for the European Golden Shoe barring a late-season glut from Ronaldo.