Red Sox's JD Martinez on MLB Free-Agency Market: It's Embarrassing for Baseball

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez didn't sign his deal with the reigning World Series champions until spring training last year and isn't surprised this offseason's market is again moving at a slow pace.

Martinez was asked if he thought the market would move in a similar fashion this year and called free agency "embarrassing for baseball," per Rob Bradford of WEEI:

"One-hundred-percent. I knew it was Why wouldn't it? They got away with it last year, why wouldn't they do it again? What's going to happen? Nothing. It's embarrassing for baseball, it really is. It's really embarrassing for the game. You have a business. They say, 'The market is down, the market is changing.' The market is higher than it's ever been. People are making more money than ever, and they're trying to suppress it. It's more of a race towards the bottom now than a race towards the top. You can go right now through everyone's lineup and you already know who's going to be in the playoffs. What's the fun in that? We might as well just fast-forward to the end of the season."

Martinez went on to say "losing is incentivized now," when pointing out there are fewer teams fighting for free agents as many notable players remained unsigned with spring training underway. "You have 80 percent of the teams trying to lose."

His comments come with Bryce Harper, Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel among those who have not signed with a team. Manny Machado didn't sign with the San Diego Padres until teams reported to spring training, and there are enough free agents remaining to swing the World Series race if contenders make a move before Opening Day.

Martinez is not the only one to criticize what is happening around the league, as Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander called the system "broken," while reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich criticized "anti player rhetoric."

The reality from last year is teams are not spending the same percentages of the revenues they generate as they did in the past.

Maury Brown of Forbes provided the numbers underscoring that reality, pointing out the $10.3 billion in gross revenues the league generated in 2018 was "another record year." However, 54.2 percent of the revenues went to the players, which represented approximately a 4 percent drop from the prior year.

It was the largest salary-to-revenues drop since 2012, when it dropped more than 6 percent. The percentage hasn't increased from the previous year since 2015.

Martinez stressed how important it is for players to fight the current patterns in 2021 for the next collective bargaining agreement.