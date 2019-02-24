Mats Zuccarello Out at Least 4 Weeks with Arm Injury After Making Stars Debut

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Dallas Stars weren't even accustomed to playing with forward Mats Zuccarello before they lost him to a serious injury.

The team announced Zuccarello would be evaluated in Dallas but is expected to miss four weeks at the minimum after exiting Sunday's 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in the second period after blocking a Connor Murphy shot.

It was his first game with Dallas after it acquired him via trade.

According to Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News, Zuccarello believes he broke his arm and wasn't sure if he will need surgery.

Dallas landed Zuccarello from the New York Rangers in exchange for a conditional 2019 second-round pick and a conditional 2020 third-round pick.

Kristen Nelson of Sports Illustrated explained the 2019 pick becomes a first-rounder if Zuccarello plays at least half of the Stars' games in the first two rounds of the playoffs and the team advances to at least the Western Conference Final. What's more, the 2020 pick becomes a first-rounder if the Stars re-sign him.

Zuccarello made an instant impact before leaving with the injury, finishing with a goal and assist to go with a plus-minus of plus-three in the win over Chicago.

It was a costly win for the Stars, who also saw captain Jamie Benn exit with an upper-body injury. Head coach Jim Montgomery called the Benn injury "day to day," per ESPN.com.

The Stars hold the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 67 points.