Brad Keselowski's Late Charge Leads to NASCAR at Atlanta 2019 Win over Truex Jr.

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2019

Fans watch as Brad Keselowski's car makes its way to inspection before a NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Martin Truex Jr. came on strong and had the best car down the stretch.

He just ran out of time.

Brad Keselowski took home the Folds of Honor 500 on Sunday, edging out a hard-charging Truex to win his first race of the 2019 NASCAR season and lock himself into the Chase.

Keselowski battled illness throughout the week and only led 33 of the race's 325 laps, persevering for his second career win in Atlanta. Truex finished 0.218 seconds behind, while Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top five.

     


This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

