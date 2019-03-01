Ranking the 7 Best Kurt Angle Moments Since Returning to WWE

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

For years, Kurt Angle was one of the last remaining wrestlers fans desperately wanted to see return home to WWE. He last competed for the company in 2006 before leaving for IMPACT Wrestling soon after, where he spent the next decade of his career.

Although it took longer than expected, Angle finally resurfaced in WWE over WrestleMania 33 weekend when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Shortly thereafter, he was named the new general manager of Monday Night Raw and has had a recurring role on WWE programming ever since.

That said, Angle's return run has been far from perfect. His on-air appearances have become more sporadic over the last six months and he has largely been relegated to an enhancement role, losing far more often than he wins.

Despite that, Angle is still beloved by fans and receives a strong reaction every time he shows up. He'll likely be in line for one more marquee match at WrestleMania 35, though what the future holds for him as an active competitor beyond that is uncertain.

Nevertheless, the Olympic gold medalist will forever be a cherished member of the WWE family and his latest stint with the company has had more ups than downs. Two years removed from when it was initially announced that he was coming back, let's look at his best moments both inside and outing the ring.