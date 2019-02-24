Liverpool's Roberto Firmino Replaced by Daniel Sturridge After Injury

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was substituted with an injury against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds were forced into the change in the first half, with Daniel Sturridge replacing the Brazli international:

Injuries were a common theme in the clash at Old Trafford, as United saw Ander Herrera and Juan Mata also hobble out of the game with fitness woes. Jesse Lingard, who was brought on as Mata's replacement, was then taken off with an issue too.

Firmino has been a crucial player for the Reds since manager Jurgen Klopp,'s arrival in October 2015, developing into a complete centre-forward under the German's guidance.

The Brazilian's work rate off the ball is revered, and he is so often the man who triggers the high-intensity pressing his team is renowned for.

There's more to Firmino's game than graft, though. On the ball, he constantly has his head up and is aware of the team-mates around him. In addition, he is productive in the final third, with nine goals and four assists in the Premier League this season.

Given his unique attributes, losing Firmino is a big blow for Klopp. Sturridge is still sharp in front of goal but can't provide the same sort of dynamism as his fellow forward, while Divock Origi has yet to convince at this level.

With a Premier League title race in full swing and the second leg of their UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich to come on March 13, Klopp will hope Firmino is quickly back in contention.