Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus Beat Bologna; Match Own Unbeaten Record at 25 Games

TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images

Juventus beat Bologna 1-0 at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday to extend their unbeaten record in Serie A to 25 matches this season.

After they had struggled in the first half, Paulo Dybala came off the bench to hand the Bianconeri all three points, which saw them match their own record for unbeaten games in the Italian top flight.

The goal came in the 67th minute, when Dybala—having been on the pitch for just eight minutes—set Blaise Matuidi free on the left before tucking home the Frenchman's return ball into the box.

As for Bologna, the defeat leaves them in the relegation zone and they remain on just one win in 2019.

Unleashing Dybala Will Bring the Thrills Back to Juve

After he scored 26 goals in all competitions last season, it seemed Dybala was ready to become Juve's main man in this campaign before Cristiano Ronaldo arrived last summer.

With the team's focus shifted to the Portugal superstar, the Argentinian has taken a back seat. His goal on Sunday was just his ninth in all competitions and only his fourth in Serie A.

As football writer Adam Digby noted, he has struggled to produce alongside Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic:

Because of Ronaldo's output the Bianconeri have remained a force to be reckoned with, but while they're effective in getting results, they've struggled to excite supporters.

Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren hasn't been enamoured by what he's seen from the Old Lady:

The Bianconeri have a squad filled with considerable talent, but perhaps none of their players get supporters off their seats like Dybala can when he's in full flow, thanks to his exceptional skill and intelligent use of the ball.

If Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri can find a way to get Dybala back to his best, he'll not only have an even stronger side but also one that's more exciting to watch.

What's Next?

Bologna travel to Udinese next Sunday afternoon, before Juventus take on Napoli later that evening.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.