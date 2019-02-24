Claude Puel Sacked by Leicester City After Crystal Palace Defeat

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Claude Puel, Manager of Leicester City looks dejected during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium on February 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Leicester City sacked Claude Puel on Sunday following Saturday's 4-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

The Foxes announced the news via Twitter:

Puel leaves Leicester 12th in the Premier League, having lost five of their past six league matches.

                                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

