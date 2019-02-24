Claude Puel Sacked by Leicester City After Crystal Palace Defeat

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Leicester City sacked Claude Puel on Sunday following Saturday's 4-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

The Foxes announced the news via Twitter:

Puel leaves Leicester 12th in the Premier League, having lost five of their past six league matches.

