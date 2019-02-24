Claude Puel Sacked by Leicester City After Crystal Palace Defeat

Claude Puel Sacked by Leicester City After Crystal Palace DefeatFebruary 24, 2019
Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Leicester City sacked Claude Puel on Sunday following Saturday's 4-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.
The Foxes announced the news via Twitter:
Leicester City @LCFC
Leicester City Football Club has today (Sunday) parted company with Claude Puel, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect. https://t.co/VoZnGBJ8Up
Puel leaves Leicester 12th in the Premier League, having lost five of their past six league matches.
