Real Madrid Boss Santiago Solari Backs Vinicius Jr. to 'Score Many More' Goals

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has backed Vinicius Jr. to add goals to his game ahead of Sunday's trip to Levante in La Liga.

The Brazilian has scored three times in 24 senior appearances for Los Blancos, and Solari was asked about his goalscoring record.

"He's scored goals, and he will score many more," Solari said, per Marca's J. L. Calderon. "Each week he learns something new, and he is surrounded by the best to keep growing day by day. We're here to support him. He's only 18 years old."

Though Real will expect a greater return from an attacking player who is starting regularly for the side, it's important to remember his age and that nine of his outings this season have come from the bench.

It's easy to forget how young and inexperienced the winger is when he has produced moments such as these in the UEFA Champions League:

That assist also serves as a valuable reminder that Vinicius has made up for his relative lack of goals with impressive creativity in the final third.

Although many of them have come in the Copa del Rey, the teenager has contributed 12 assists in all competitions this season, a tally unmatched in Real's squad.

Along the way, he has already developed an impressive chemistry with Karim Benzema, who has become the team's chief source of goals since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus last summer.

While he was unable to inspire Los Blancos to victory from the bench, Vinicius put in a strong substitute appearance in Real's 2-1 defeat to Girona last time out.

ESPN's David Cartlidge was impressed with the winger's impact:

Real will hope he can add more goals to his game in time, but he's already offering a great deal for a player so young and is rapidly becoming a key asset at the Santiago Bernabeu.

They will need to bounce back against Levante on Sunday to keep their slim title hopes alive—they need to win just to move back to nine points behind Barcelona—and Vinicius could make the difference.