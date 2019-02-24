Kevin De Bruyne Says Manchester City Want to Win 'Nearly Impossible' Quadruple

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne says the club is hoping to win an unprecedented quadruple this season.

The Belgian spoke ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, during which the first of four major honours will be available to City, who remain in the Premier League title race, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Per the Mirror's Simon Mullock, he said:

"We want to win everything. We want all four titles. It is nearly impossible to do that, but that is our aim.

"We want to set new standards. We want to win every game and see where we end up. But the closer you get to finals and the end game, then you want to win the titles."

The Belgium international added that City are aiming to be "relentless" in front of goal and that "in the bad moments, we have shown that this team is mentally and physically strong enough to come back from anything."

City have shown as much in recent weeks. On February 10, they beat Chelsea 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium. On Wednesday, despite being down to 10 men, they came from behind to beat Schalke 3-2 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie to boost their chances of progressing.

"For 99 per cent of the time, we are favourites to win every game we play," De Bruyne concluded. "But that's why we don't talk about what we want to win—because at the end of the day, we want to win everything."

Former City player Owen Hargreaves thinks they could achieve it:

Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola believes it is still too early to talk about a quadruple, though, per Goal's Sam Lee:

Indeed, even if City win the Carabao Cup—which they are favourites to do following their recent humiliation of Sunday's opponents—there's a long way to go in the other competitions.

They will be three points behind in the league if Liverpool beat Manchester United on Sunday, and they are not yet in the last eight of the Champions League.

Beating Chelsea isn't a given, either. The Blues have struggled in recent weeks and also lost 2-0 to United on Monday, but they will be eager to respond, and they also beat City 2-0 back in December.

Despite the Sky Blues' almost unparalleled resources and depth, winning the quadruple is unlikely. They have a good chance of winning more than one trophy this season, though, particularly if they overcome Chelsea on Sunday.