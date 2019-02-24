Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Liverpool Fans Say 'Every Year Is Going to Be Their Year'

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has aimed a barb at Liverpool over their ongoing wait for a league title ahead of the teams' meeting on Sunday.

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford in a match that could have a significant impact on whether they end their 29-year wait for a title, and the United legend could not resist having some fun at the Reds' expense.

Per the Mail on Sunday's Rob Draper, the Norwegian said:

"I have loads of Liverpool fans back home and every year is going to be their year. It has got to October and it's: 'Ok, next year.'

"Now they are in the race so now for them it is going to be an exciting finish to the league. That is none of our concern. We just have to concentrate on ourselves."

Liverpool have won 18 league titles, but the most recent of those came in 1990, before the Premier League era began.

The Reds have since finished second in 1991, 2002, 2009 and 2014, but most of the time, they have been nowhere near mounting a serious title challenge. On 12 occasions, they have failed to finish in the top four.

United have won 13 league titles in that time, taking their overall tally to 20, but their most recent triumph came in 2013 before Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Solskjaer noted the pressure Liverpool are under to end their wait, and he does not want to see United endure a similar dry spell:

"Of course they do feel that pressure. I think all the supporters do and players probably do as well, but then we have not won it for a few years and so we want to get back to that.

"We have to make sure that we don't end up being happy being among the top four. If you aim too low and reach your targets then that's more dangerous than aiming too high and missing them.

"It is difficult to win the league here. It is probably the toughest league to win and when you look at it there are only five or six teams that have won the Premier League. Leicester did it—which was a miracle—before that Blackburn did it, but then there was a few big clubs that have won it."

Although the Red Devils won't be pleased at the prospect of Manchester City lifting the Premier League trophy again come the end of the season, they can do their local rivals a favour by beating Liverpool on Sunday.

City are ahead of the Reds on goal difference, but the trip to Old Trafford is the latter's game in hand.

United come into the match on the back of a 2-0 win at Chelsea in the FA Cup, and football writer Liam Canning was impressed with their showing at Stamford Bridge:

One of several standout players was Paul Pogba, who earned praise from Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News for contributing a goal and an assist:

He's produced nine of the former and six of the latter since Solskjaer took charge in mid-December, helping the coach pick up 11 wins from his first 13 matches.

Should he and United put in a similar performance against Liverpool to what they did against Chelsea, they will have a good chance of beating the Reds.

On the other hand, a win for the visitors would send them three points clear at the top of the table and provide a healthy morale boost.