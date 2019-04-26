Patriots Draft RB Damien Harris After Selecting Sony Michel in 1st Round of 2018

Patriots Draft RB Damien Harris After Selecting Sony Michel in 1st Round of 2018April 27, 2019
The New England Patriots selected Alabama running back Damien Harris with the 87th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Friday night in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kevin Duffy
With the #87 overall pick in the 2019 @NFLDraft, the @Patriots select RB Damien Harris! #NFLDraft https://t.co/eiN3ySfh2p
Many thought it was an example of the rich getting richer.
Kevin Duffy
The only thing missing from the Pats backfield is a big-play threat. Michel is efficient between the tackles. White is as good a receiving back as anybody. Damien Harris is also a between-the-tackles grinder. Strong, tough runner.
Brandon Bangley
Damien Harris is a depth pick for NE here. James White and Sony Michel have the backfield locked down. Expect Harris to need 1 or even 2 injuries to see extensive field time. #NerdHerd #NFLDraft
Ben Volin
With the 87th pick the Patriots select Alabama RB Damien Harris. A 5-10, 216 pound running back. Doesn't seem like a position of need, but gives the Patriots another between-the-tackles runner in addition to Sony Michel
Adam Kurkjian
One of the best things about the Harris pick is he is talented, yes, but also not a lot of tread on those tires, still. Bama used a lot of backs, and he only had 10+ carries 19 times in 54 games.
Daniel Dopp
The #Patriots just keep doing what the Patriots do... acquiring great talent all across the board. RB Damien Harris (good size & burst), JoeJuan Williams (big CB), Chase Ninovich (high motor OLB) and N'Keal Harry (physical WR). Really solid draft so far. #NFLDraft
Tom E. Curran
The Patriots transformed to a run-heavy team by the end of 2018 and used rookie Sony Michel more than he'd ever been used. The move for Harris makes sense as depth for him. Not much skill overlap between Harris and White/Burkhead
Harris is the latest Crimson Tide product to go off the board—and for good reason. The former 5-star recruit posted two 1,000-yard rushing seasons at Alabama as a sophomore and junior. As a senior in 2018, Harris shared the 'Bama backfield with Najee Harris, Josh Jacobs and Brian Robinson Jr.
Ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, NFL.com gave Harris a grade of 5.79, which means the site believes he has a chance of becoming a starter. At the combine, Harris ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds and posted 16 reps in bench press.
At the beginning of the month, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Harris as the draft's fourth-best back and listed his pro comparison as former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins:
"Harris has some traits that make you sit up in your chair, but he lacks the burst and wiggle that teams want outside the tackle box. He might top out as a rotational back if not drafted into a system that values interior rushing yardage. What he offers as a third-down back makes him a potential value in Rounds 2-3."
Harris is 5'10" and 216 pounds, so it will be interesting to see how his running style translates to the pros. With the Patriots, Harris will share a backfield with James White and Sony Michel. Michel, a first-round pick in 2018, ran for 931 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season and added another 336 yards and six scores in the playoffs as a rookie.
By adding Harris to the offense, the running game may be an even greater area of emphasis for New England in 2019.
Scouting Report for Patriots' Pick Damien Harris