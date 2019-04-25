Panthers Draft Brian Burns No. 16 in 2019 NFL Draft; Replaces Julius Peppers

Panthers Draft Brian Burns No. 16 in 2019 NFL Draft; Replaces Julius PeppersApril 26, 2019
The Carolina Panthers selected defensive end Brian Burns out of Florida State with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday.
Burns entered the event as a top prospect, and NFL.com rated him an immediate starter. Through three seasons with the Seminoles, Burns had 23 sacks—including a career-high 10 sacks in 2018, tied for second in the ACC and 12th in Division I—and seven forced fumbles.
At the NFL combine, he posted a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, a 36-inch vertical, a 129-inch broad jump and a 7.01-second three-cone drill. His official measurements were 6'5" and 249 pounds.
Many on Twitter saw the need for Burns in Carolina:
Joe Person @josephperson
Bill Polian said to me yesterday, who's going to replace Julius Peppers? The answer: Brian Burns at 16.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The #Panthers select one of the fastest risers, #FSU pass-rusher Brian Burns. Gained 20 pounds before the Combine and unleashed a crazy workout. No. 16.
Evan Silva @evansilva
#Panthers finished bottom 6 in sacks (35) & bottom 2 in QB hits (72) despite blitzing at one of the highest rates in the league last season. Brian Burns is a huge get at 16 to book end Mario Addison.
Pro Football Focus @PFF
New Carolina Panthers edge defender Brian Burns capped an incredible final season in Tallahassee with an 87.2 overall grade that ranked 12th last season! #NFLDraft https://t.co/FMD21Ld2mY
Last season, defensive end Mario Addison led the Panthers with nine sacks, while fellow end Julius Peppers was second with five. Peppers has since retired. To start filling the void, Carolina signed veteran pass-rusher Bruce Irvin to a one-year contract.
Bucky Brooks @BuckyBrooks
The retirement of Julius Peppers made finding a pass rusher a top priority for the @Panthers . Brian Burns is a speed rusher with an A+ get off.. Quickness, explosiveness and burst ✅ Gotta see him hold up vs run and stout OTs who sit on his upfield rush
Irvin has racked up 43.5 sacks and 15 forced fumbles throughout his seven-season NFL career. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of the Charlotte Observer, Irvin is looking forward to mentoring third-year defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. He will presumably take Burns under his wing now, too.
Brian Burns: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' Pick