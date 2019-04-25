Panthers Draft Brian Burns No. 16 in 2019 NFL Draft; Replaces Julius Peppers

STEVEN CANNON/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers selected defensive end Brian Burns out of Florida State with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday.

Burns entered the event as a top prospect, and NFL.com rated him an immediate starter. Through three seasons with the Seminoles, Burns had 23 sacks—including a career-high 10 sacks in 2018, tied for second in the ACC and 12th in Division I—and seven forced fumbles.

At the NFL combine, he posted a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, a 36-inch vertical, a 129-inch broad jump and a 7.01-second three-cone drill. His official measurements were 6'5" and 249 pounds.

Many on Twitter saw the need for Burns in Carolina:

Last season, defensive end Mario Addison led the Panthers with nine sacks, while fellow end Julius Peppers was second with five. Peppers has since retired. To start filling the void, Carolina signed veteran pass-rusher Bruce Irvin to a one-year contract.

Irvin has racked up 43.5 sacks and 15 forced fumbles throughout his seven-season NFL career. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of the Charlotte Observer, Irvin is looking forward to mentoring third-year defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. He will presumably take Burns under his wing now, too.