Kylian Mbappe on His Passion for Scoring: 'Breaking Records Is What Drives Me'

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe is already established as a football phenomenon at 20 years of age, and the Paris Saint-Germain striker says "breaking records is what drives" him to his success.

PSG's talismanic striker has already won a FIFA World Cup and two Ligue 1 titles, and he became the youngest player ever to score 50 goals in France's top flight following his brace in Saturday's 3-0 win over Nimes:

Mbappe told reporters after the result: "I work every day to help my team as much as possible. I want to enjoy my football because it is great fun. Scoring goals and breaking records is what drives me."

The France sensation made his Ligue 1 debut for AS Monaco in December 2015 and scored 15 goals in 29 league appearances the following season, his first full campaign as a senior player.

He's since completed a £166 million move to the Parc des Princes and has become one of the most reliable finishers in Europe, showing predatory powers to get his second against Nimes, via beIN Sports (U.S. only):

Mbappe was 20 years, two months and three days old on Sunday, smashing the record for youngest player to 50 Ligue 1 goals. Yannick Stopyra previously held the achievement but was almost two years older at 21 years, 11 months and nine days, per Goal.

The PSG poacher easily could have added a few more, said journalist Andy Scott:

It's fair to assume France will be waiting some time before it births another talent as promising as Mbappe, a player who has been tipped to succeed the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as football's elite.

The youngster is Ligue 1's top scorer this season with 22 goals, and team-mate Edinson Cavani is his nearest challenger with 17 for the campaign so far.

Mbappe was named 2017 Golden Boy and is living up to that potential already, finishing fourth in last year's Ballon d'Or ranking and earning his place in the 2018 FIFPro World XI.

It's quite clear that Mbappe could challenge to break just about any record within his reach, and he's ready to use the benchmarks of those who came before as motivation to excel.