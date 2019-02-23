WWE Rumors: Bruce Prichard Hired for 'Top Position on the Creative Team'

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE has reportedly come to terms with Bruce Prichard to serve in a "top position" on the creative team, according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson on Saturday.

Johnson added that Prichard will be a full-time member of the creative team and noted that his first day will be Monday for the episode of Raw in Atlanta.

Prichard is a former WWE creative team member and producer who worked for the company from 1987-1991 and from 1992-2008. He is currently the co-host of the Something to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard podcast alongside Conrad Thompson, which features Prichard telling stories and addressing topics from his time in WWE.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet wondered how Prichard's new gig might impact his supremely popular podcast:

Last year, a condensed version of Something to Wrestle With called Something Else to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard aired on WWE Network.

In addition to his work behind the scenes, Prichard was one of the most-hated heels in wrestling in the late-1980s and early-1990s as Brother Love. Prichard had his own talk show segment and even served as The Undertaker's first manager before selling his contract to Paul Bearer.

While Prichard was long known to wrestling fans for his time as Brother Love above anything else he did in wrestling, that has changed since Something to Wrestle With debuted. Throughout the 1990s and into the 2000s, Prichard was essentially Vince McMahon's right-hand man alongside Pat Patterson.

Prichard's time with WWE came to an end in 2008 when he was fired by Stephanie McMahon, which led to him working for some other wrestling companies, including Impact Wrestling.

With the 55-year-old Prichard reportedly back in the fold, there could be a decidedly different look to WWE's weekly television product since he is a proponent of the old-school way of wrestling, as well as a skilled producer in terms of putting together vignettes and unique segments that take place outside the ring.

