Jets Draft Jachai Polite in 3rd Round After Selecting Quinnen Williams in 1st

Defensive end Jachai Polite's long wait finally came to an end when the New York Jets selected him with the 68th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

After the Jets made Polite their first pick on Day 2 after taking Quinnen Williams third overall on Thursday, reaction from across social media exploded with what he is going to offer at the next level:

Polite is coming to the NFL after a successful three-year run at the University of Florida. The 21-year-old set career highs with 19.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in 2018.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller had Polite ranked as the eighth-best edge-rusher in this year's class.

Following an Oct. 6 game against LSU, Miller noted on Twitter he was "falling in love" with Polite thanks to the "power in his upper and lower body."

Polite doesn't have a large physique at 6'2" and 242 pounds, so being able to use his power to get around blockers will be essential to succeeding in the NFL.

USA Today's Gavino Borquez noted Polite's size could make him a 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level. The Jets don't appear to have any concerns about his ability to fit in, though the coaching staff will work with him during training camp to determine the best course of action.

New York has prioritized its defensive line so far in this draft. Pass-rush was an area of weakness for the team last season with just 39. Polite doesn't fit the traditional mold of a dominant edge player, but his power gives him a chance to at least hold his own against NFL offensive linemen.