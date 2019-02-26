Landing Spots for NBA's Top Buyout Candidates

0 of 5

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

NBA buyout season is the last chance for teams to pick up extra help for the stretch run. Critically, any buyout candidate who wants to be eligible for the playoffs must be waived and on the market before March 1.

That means some of these guys are running out of time.

In many cases, free agents at this stage of the season would be happy to sign anywhere. At the same time, some destinations are better than others. Any player lucky enough to choose where he lands following a buyout should consider fit and role.

The same applies to teams scanning the market. If shooting's a problem, find a sniper (or at least whatever passes for one from the bargain bin). Need depth up front? Grab a veteran big man on the cheap.

The players here have either already been waived or have been subject to enough buyout discussion to make their eventual liberation seem likely. Each of them can help in the right circumstances, but we're looking for the best pairing from both the player and team's perspective.