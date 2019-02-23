Marcus Rashford Doesn't Want to Be 'Just a Centre-Forward' at Manchester United

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford said he doesn't want to be "just a centre-forward" at Manchester United and would like to play in different positions for the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old spoke to Soccer AM (h/t Ron Walker at Sky Sports) about his development and his desire to be a versatile attacker.

"I think nowadays, the time I've been developing, I've never wanted to be just a centre-forward," he said. "I want to be able to adapt, play different positions, different systems—I don't want to be just a centre-forward."

Rashford was primarily used out wide under previous manager Jose Mourinho but has been restored to a striker role by caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to good effect:

The youngster has six goals and two assists in 12 appearances in all competitions under Solskjaer and has become the Norwegian's favoured option in attack ahead of Romelu Lukaku.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville told Sky Sports (h/t Kevin Beirne and Paul Clarke at the Manchester Evening News) why Rashford is now the top choice up front:

"If you think about him over the last two years, he has been moved around. He's played left, right, up front and on the bench.

"If you look at last season around the Cardiff game, he didn't look like he was going to get an opportunity as a centre-forward. Now he's aggressive and quick and is a goalscorer.

"Rashford has had to move around and now he is the No. 1. United can now attack with pace and that's not a slight on Lukaku. United need pace and he gives them that."

Yet Rashford has already shown he has more to his game than just scoring goals. He has struck up a good relationship with Paul Pogba, who has contributed 14 goals from midfield:

Rashford's form also resulted in his being named January's Player of the Month:

There's no doubt Solskjaer has got the best out of Rashford this season, and the club will be hoping the latter can continue his development at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if Solskjaer will be handed the manager's job on a permanent basis, but the Red Devils are keen to secure Rashford's future with a new six-year deal, according to David Maddock at the Mirror.