Zion Williamson's Knee Injury 'Getting Better,' Moving Well, Per Mike Krzyzewski

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Duke star Zion Williamson doesn't appear to be getting close to a return, even though his injured knee is improving.

Per Marilyn Payne of WRAL Sports, head coach Mike Krzyzewski addressed the status of his freshman sensation after the Blue Devils' 87-57 win over Miami Saturday.



"There's 'getting better.' There's no time pressure on him [Zion Williamson]," Krzyzewski said. "He's getting better. ... We're not in any hurry."

Krzyzewski added Williamson is "moving really well," though he hasn't taken part in any contact drills.



Williamson has missed each of the past three games since spraining his knee during Duke's loss to North Carolina on Feb. 20. The freshman sensation was injured 36 seconds into that contest after his knee buckled when his shoe fell apart.

The Blue Devils were able to avoid catastrophe on that day when it was announced Williamson would be listed as day-to-day.

Given everything that Williamson has at stake over the next few months—most notably, being the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft if he leaves Duke—an injury is going to generate a lot of questions to be answered.

Duke has national title aspirations with Williamson in the lineup. He is among the leading contenders for national player of the year with an average of 21.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

The Blue Devils have just two games remaining in the regular season, including a rematch with North Carolina on March 9, before the ACC tournament begins on March 12.