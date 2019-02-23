Diego Simeone Apologises for Sexually Obscene Celebration vs. Juventus

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 20: Diego Simeone, Manager of Atletico Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Juventus at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on February 20, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has apologised for the manner in which he celebrated his team's opening goal against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The La Liga side earned a memorable 2-0 win at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg of their last-16 showdown. Jose Maria Gimenez broke the deadlock for the hosts, prompting an obscene celebration from Simeone that saw the Atletico boss grab his crotch.

The Atletico manager said sorry for his actions on Saturday, per Sport"I apologise to the people that were offended by my gesture the other day—and to Juventus. It was a bad way to express what I felt about my players' [performance]. I hope we can close the issue now."

Simeone said he made the gesture because "it meant that we have balls." The coach referenced the bold decision to play both Koke and Diego Costa in such a high-profile game following recent injury layoffs.

MailOnline Sport provided a photo of the celebration and noted it's not the first time Simeone has reacted in this manner:

The win was an emotional occasion for Atletico, as they battled to an impressive win against a high-class Juventus side.

After a tight first period, the capital club took control of the game in the second half and eventually got the goals their dominance deserved through Gimenez and his centre-back partner Diego Godin.

Sid Lowe of the Guardian commented on what felt like a huge night for los Rojiblancos:

It was a display indicative of the team Simeone has built at Atletico. While they are defensively focused and often sit deep for long spells, when they pile forward, they do so with intent. The Madrid outfit are also dangerous from set-piece situations, as illustrated by the two goals scored on Wednesday.

Per Copa90, Atletico have been a difficult opponent to get the better of under Simeone:

Simeone recently agreed a contract extension up until 2022 in a major boost for Atletico.

The fans will be desperate to see the club continue their progress in the Champions League this season, as the final will be played at the Wanda. The return leg of their showdown with Juventus will be in Turin on March 12.

It will be a challenge for Atletico, although with their excellent defensive record, they are now big favourites to progress to the quarter-finals. 

