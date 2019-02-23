Harry Kane Starts for Tottenham in Premier League Clash with Burnley

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur named Harry Kane in their starting XI for their Premier League showdown with Burnley on Saturday.

Spurs confirmed their side for the match at Turf Moor on Twitter:

Kane's return comes at an ideal time for Tottenham as they continue to chase down Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table; a win for Mauricio Pochettino's side against the Clarets would leave them just two points off the summit.

Tottenham have been able to preserve their title hopes despite Kane's absence, with the striker sidelined because of ankle ligament damage since the clash with Manchester United on January 13.

As the Fantasy Premier League Twitter account relayed, Kane was enjoying a productive run of form for Tottenham prior to his injury layoff:



The England captain returned to full training this week and was expected to feature at some stage in the showdown with Burnley. Few anticipated he would be involved from the off, though.

Pochettino paid tribute to Kane's desire to get fit again in the buildup to this encounter, per BBC Sport: "He's not ahead of schedule, but everyone knows that Harry is an animal, he wants to be ready as soon as possible."

Following on from an impressive FIFA World Cup that culminated in the striker winning the Golden Boot, Kane has enjoyed another prosperous season in front of goal for the north London outfit, scoring 14 times in 22 Premier League appearances.

With a trip to Chelsea to come on Wednesday and the north London derby against Arsenal to follow next Saturday, all those associated with Spurs will be delighted to see their main man back in contention yet again.