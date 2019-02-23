Gary Neville: Liverpool Win Will Secure Man United Job for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ben Early/Getty Images

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes a win for the Red Devils on Sunday against Liverpool would be enough for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to secure the manager's position on a permanent basis next season.

Solskjaer was appointed in December after Jose Mourinho was sacked. It followed United's lifeless 3-1 loss to Liverpool, which continued the club's worst start to a Premier League season.

The Norwegian has injected fresh impetus into the United side, with 11 wins, one draw and one defeat from his 13 games in charge in all competitions.

Neville thinks three points over Jurgen Klopp's title-chasing Liverpool would be enough for him to land the job beyond the 2018-19 term, per Sky Sports:

"Two or three months ago he would have been hopeful of getting the job, but if he beats Liverpool on Sunday, then I can't see any way he wouldn't get it.

"It shouldn't be defined by one game but to beat Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and then Liverpool it would almost make it impossible for him not to get the job. It is an incredible body of results and would make it a lot more difficult to withhold it from him if he keeps beating team after team."

The former United defender isn't the only person who believes Solskjaer is within touching distance of being named as permanent boss.

Klopp said ahead of Sunday's massive game that he thinks Solskjaer will be in the hot seat again next year:

As Neville noted, not only has Solskjaer watched United thrive in the games they are expected to be victorious in, but they've been tremendous in high-profile encounters against rivals at the top end of the table.

While there is clearly still work to do with the team, Solskjaer has made the best of the personnel available to him at Old Trafford. When the situation demands, he is happy to set up his side in a defensive shape and task the attacking players with springing into life when play turns over.

Football journalist Daniel Harris thinks the 2-0 win over Chelsea on Monday in the FA Cup summed up where United are at under Solskjaer at the moment:

Although confidence will be high among the United players and fans at Old Trafford on Sunday, it's worth considering how strong Liverpool have been this term.

Klopp's side have only lost once in the Premier League, with the team showing they can be diligent and determined when the attacking firepower they possess doesn't click into gear. There's a reason why they can go three points clear at the summit of the table with victory.

While there's still lots to learn about Solskjaer, if he can find a way to get the better of what has been an irrepressible outfit for long spells of the season, it would feel especially harsh not to give him a longer-term opportunity.