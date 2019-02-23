Jurgen Klopp Says He Has 'Always Admired' Man United Icon Sir Alex Ferguson

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken of his admiration for former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of the meeting between the two sides in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds go to Old Trafford knowing a win would take them three points clear at the top of the table. Manchester City, who have played a game more than Liverpool, currently lead the way from the Merseyside club on goal difference.

Ahead of the fixture, Klopp was asked about Ferguson and the German made it clear he holds the former manager in high regard, per Dominic King of the Daily Mail:

"I always admired him. From a distance, it's easy. I'm not sure how it would have been if I was here 20 years at Liverpool and you always have this battle all the time then maybe it's different because he was a very competitive guy saying some things before he played against Liverpool.

"I'm pretty sure when he was in charge he didn't want us to be successful. Maybe he doesn't want that now but the opinion is probably not that strong anymore because he said already a couple of times, I heard, that he likes what we are doing here. That's the thing. He is a fantastic person."

Ferguson—a 13-time Premier League champion and two-time UEFA Champions League winner with United—wasn't the only figure associated with United who Klopp praised ahead of the match on Sunday:

According to King, United "sounded out" Klopp over potentially taking charge at Old Trafford in 2014. David Moyes, the successor to Ferguson after his glorious 27-year tenure at the helm of the Red Devils, was sacked that year.

Klopp instead took on the Liverpool job in 2015 and has been doing fine work at Anfield ever since. Having steered the team to three finals, including the Champions League last term, the club now have an excellent chance to win the top-flight title for the first time in 29 years.

If they were able to overcome an improved United team in their own back yard, then it would be a major step towards glory, especially given City still have to make the trip across Manchester before the end of the season.

With the match at Old Trafford, a home clash with in-form Watford and the Merseyside derby against Everton all to come in the space of a week, former Reds defender Jamie Carragher thinks this spell of the campaign is vital for Liverpool:

One of the trademark traits of Ferguson's managerial career was his ability to negotiate this part of the season better than his rivals.

Klopp should look to his example for inspiration as the pressure is ramped up on his side in the coming weeks, although he will be hoping Ferguson is unhappy with the result come full time at Old Trafford on Sunday.