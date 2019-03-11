Luka Doncic 'Felt a Pop' During Knee Injury Suffered in Mavs' Loss to Rockets

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The silver lining to the Dallas Mavericks' 2018-19 season has been rookie Luka Doncic, but the 20-year-old phenom is reportedly dealing with a knee injury.

According to Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News, Doncic said he "felt a pop" in his knee during Sunday's 94-93 loss to the Houston Rockets. Fraley noted the team will evaluate him before Monday's practice.

After being selected by Atlanta at No. 3 overall—then promptly traded to Dallas for point guard Trae Young—in the 2018 NBA draft, Doncic has had a relatively clean first season. The only real points of concern have been his left and right ankles, which caused him to miss games on Jan. 31 and Feb. 22, respectively.

Doncic missed another game in early December due to a strained left hip.

When he's been on the court, he's been a force. Through 62 games, Doncic has led the Mavericks with 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists a night.



With Dallas out of the playoff picture, Mavericks fans can look forward to Doncic's teaming up with Kristaps Porzingis, whom Dallas acquired via trade from the New York Knicks.