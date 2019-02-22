Celtics vs. Bucks L2M Report Confirms 3 Missed Calls on Game's Final Play

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics, 98-97, on Thursday night but not without controversy.

The NBA's Last Two Minute Report released on Friday outlined three non-calls on the final play with 3.5 seconds left in the game that should have been called fouls.

With just over three seconds remaining, Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving illegally screened Bucks forward Khris Middleton. Directly after Irving's screen, Middleton altered Celtics forward Marcus Morris' freedom of movement by grabbing him. Both instances went without whistles.

Arguably the most egregious non-call came on the last shot of the game with one second left. Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe got away with a foul on Irving while he was driving before Irving missed what would have been a game-winning shot.

Prior to the final play, the referees are also found to have incorrectly ruled on Bucks center Brook Lopez's attempted tip-in with 3.7 seconds remaining.

Lopez had been in position to tip the ball in at the rim and, as a result, run the clock out on the game to seal the Bucks' win after a jump ball between Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Celtics guard Marcus Smart. With 0.2 seconds remaining on the shot clock, Antetokounmpo hit the ball toward Lopez.

The referees then decided that Lopez had attempted a shot rather than just a tip-in, which resulted in a shot-clock violation.

After the Celtics' loss, Irving was asked whether he felt he was fouled by Bledsoe on his last-second shot. A video by MassLive shows Irving coyly answering, "Nah, I love my money." While meeting with reporters—ironically—Irving wore a shirt that said "Truth: It's more important now than ever."

This loss hurts for Boston. The Celtics sit in fifth place and won't face the first-place Bucks again in the regular season.