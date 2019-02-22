Ric Flair Celebrates Surprise 70th Birthday Party with Chris Jericho, More Stars

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Nature Boy Ric Flair was surprised with a 70th birthday celebration in Atlanta on Friday, and a star-studded group of guests were in attendance.

ESPN's Arash Markazi took video of Flair's reaction when he entered the room:

Markazi noted that current WWE Superstars Triple H and Shane McMahon, WWE legends Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and The Nasty Boys, former WWE Superstar and current All Elite Wrestling competitor Chris Jericho, NBA legends Charles Barkley and Dennis Rodman, boxing legend Evander Holyfield, sportscaster Brad Nessler and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley were among those in attendance.

Also, Markazi tweeted a photo of some of the decor at the party:

The birthday was a special one since he spent a significant amount of time in the hospital in 2017 with multiple health issues and was only given a 20 percent chance to survive at one point.

Flair will officially turn 70 on Monday, but he will be a bit busy, which is why the surprise party was held Friday.

On Monday, Flair will appear on WWE Raw in Atlanta and be part of a segment celebrating his milestone birthday. It is widely expected that his daughter, Charlotte Flair, as well as Becky Lynch and Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey will have some involvement in the segment given their storyline leading up to WrestleMania.

Flair is not only a wrestling legend, but also a cultural icon, as evidenced by the diversity of those who attended his party. In addition to his friends in the wrestling business, luminaries from throughout the sports world showed up to honor the 16-time world champion.

