Karl-Anthony Towns Ruled Out vs. Wizards After Suffering Knee Injury

David Sherman/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out for overtime of Saturday night's game against the Washington Wizards after suffering a right knee injury in the final minute of regulation, the team announced.



Towns exited the game with 40 points on 15-of-25 shooting and added 16 rebounds.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune's Chris Hine, Timberwolves interim head coach Ryan Saunders said he "has not heard concern" of a serious injury for Towns, but cautioned the big man still has to undergo additional testing.

Towns was previously banged up this season after he was involved in a car crash on Feb. 21 while traveling to the airport. Towns then entered into the NBA's concussion protocol because of the crash, Saunders confirmed, according to T-Wolves radio host Alan Horton.

The 23-year-old center had never missed an NBA game since entering the league as the No. 1 overall selection of the 2015 NBA draft. Prior to a Feb. 22 game against the New York Knicks, Towns had started in 303 consecutive games—the longest streak to start a career in the Association.

More important than that, though, is Towns' long-term availability as the T-Wolves fight to make the postseason. The NBA implemented its concussion protocol in 2011, and the Associated Press (h/t NBA.com) stated at the time that "the process will likely take at least several days, if not weeks."

With 16 games remaining in the regular season, Minnesota will need every bit of luck it can get in order to jump from 10th place into the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

So far this season, Towns has averaged 24.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He participated in his second consecutive All-Star Game earlier this season.