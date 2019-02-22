TJP Released, 2019 Hall of Fame Spoilers, Naomi Talks Jimmy Uso in WWE Roundup

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

TJP Released by WWE

WWE announced the release of 205 Live Superstar TJP on Friday.

TJP joined WWE under the name T.J. Perkins in 2016 and competed in the inaugural Cruiserweight Classic. The 34-year-old veteran went on to win the tournament by beating Gran Metalik in the finals, which resulted in him being named Cruiserweight champion.

He dropped the title to Brian Kendrick 46 days later and struggled to make it back to the top of the cruiserweight division after that.

While TJP was a fairly regular part of 205 Live over the past couple of years, he wasn't often part of the title hunt. Instead, TJP was engaged in feuds elsewhere on the card, which hurt the momentum he gained by winning the CWC.

Before signing with WWE, TJP wrestled all over the world and enjoyed success in New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL, Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Impact Wrestling, among other promotions.

He began training at the age of 13, and despite being in the wrestling business for more than 20 years, he is still fairly young. Because of that, TJP figures to be a hot commodity as a free agent with companies all over the world potentially vying to sign him, including the newly formed All Elite Wrestling.

Potential Spoilers for 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Class

A few more reported names have come to light regarding potential inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

According to WrestleVotes, The Hart Foundation, The Honky Tonk Man and Tazz are candidates to be honored by WWE the night before WrestleMania 35 in April.

WrestleVotes added that while Tazz is "not for sure," The Honky Tonk Man "seems definite."

WWE announced D-Generation X comprised of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, Chyna, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn as the first inductees on Monday's episode of Raw. Earlier this month, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that the original Hart Foundation of Bret Hart, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and Jimmy Hart is expected to be part of the class as well.

The Honky Tonk Man has long been mentioned as a Superstar who is deserving of a Hall of Fame nod. In addition to being one of the best heels of his era, The Honky Tonk Man held the Intercontinental Championship for 454 consecutive days, which still stands as a record.

Tazz was already nearing the end of his in-ring career when he joined WWE in 2000, but he had a lengthy run as a commentator for WWE and was previously a dominant figure in ECW with two ECW Heavyweight Championship reigns and two ECW Television Championships runs to his credit.

Fittingly, Tazz is a Brooklyn, New York, native, and the 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

If HTM and Tazz are inducted, there is no question that both will be deserving of the honor.

Naomi Comments on Jimmy Uso's Arrest

Naomi took to Twitter on Friday to respond to someone who commented on the recent arrest of her husband, Jimmy Uso.

The former SmackDown Women's champion gave her take on the situation:

TMZ Sports reported last week that Uso was arrested in Detroit during a traffic stop. Uso reportedly got out of the car, took off his shirt and "squared up" as if he wanted to fight a police officer before ultimately cooperating.

Uso was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction.

Naomi was reportedly stopped after driving the wrong direction on a one-way street. She was then asked to exit the vehicle because it "reeked of booze." Naomi was not arrested and said Friday that she had not been drinking prior to the traffic stop.

Despite the arrest, Jimmy and his twin brother, Jey Uso, went on to beat The Miz and Shane McMahon for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Elimination Chamber on Sunday.

On Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live, it was announced that The Usos will face The Miz and McMahon in a rematch at Fastlane next month.

