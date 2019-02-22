Iowa Radio Voice Gary Dolphin Suspended After Calling Bruno Fernando 'King Kong'

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Iowa Hawkeyes broadcaster Gary Dolphin has been suspended for the remainder of the 2018-19 basketball season after making racially insensitive comments about Maryland Terrapins forward Bruno Fernando, according to Hawk Central's Chad Leistikow.

Dolphin apologized for his offensive remarks in a statement, per Leistikow:

"During the broadcast, I used a comparison when trying to describe a talented Maryland basketball player. In no way did I intend to offend or disparage the player. I take full responsibility for my inappropriate word choice and offer a sincere apology to him and anyone else who was offended. I wish the Iowa Hawkeye players, coaches and fans all the very best as they head into the final stretch of the season. I will use this as an opportunity to grow as a person and learn more about unconscious bias."

Dolphin's initial comments came following No. 24 Maryland's 66-65 road victory over No. 21 Iowa, which saw Fernando record 11 points and 11 rebounds.

"Twelve threes on 22 made baskets. That's some pretty good long-range shooting," Dolphin said of Fernando on Tuesday, according to Leistikow. "And then Fernando was King Kong at the end of the game."

Fernando had four points, including the game-winning basket with 11 seconds remaining, and two rebounds in the final 30 seconds of the game to complete the upset.

Leistikow noted that this is not the first time Dolphin has been subject to discipline this season. The longtime radio announcer was suspended for two games back in November following his "hot mic" comments about Iowa guard Maishe Dailey.

Dolphin would go on to issue a public apology to Dailey on social media:

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta mentioned in November that there was "ongoing tension" between Dolphin and Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery.

Dolphin's suspension pertains only to Hawkeyes basketball games. He also holds play-by-play responsibilities during football season.