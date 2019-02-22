ELEAGUE FIFA 19 FUT Champions Cup Friday Results and Top Highlights

MB Media/Getty Images

The 2019 ELEAGUE FUT Champions Cup February kicked off Friday with Swiss-style tournament play for top FIFA 19 players on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A $100,000 prize pool and valuable Global Series Points are available this weekend at ELEAGUE Arena in Atlanta.

YAGOCAI, FCB NICOLAS99FC, Ajax Tore and Sebas Ortiz are the only undefeated PS4 competitors through three rounds of competition. The fourth set of fixtures on the console was postponed until Saturday because of technical issues.

Meanwhile, two-time FUT Champions Cup winner F2Tekkz began play on Xbox with a 3-0 record to advance.

F2Tekkz, a 17-year-old gaming sensation from the United Kingdom, has established himself as the best FIFA player in the world, a status he'll look to maintain this weekend. He told Shlomo Sprung of Forbes he wants to stay atop the game's hierarchy for as long as possible, but he doesn't plan to stick around if his results fade.

"But I think I'd stop playing if I started just not [having things] going well or start losing quite a lot," he said. "I'd probably just stop playing. So whenever I drop off, I think that's when I’d stop playing."

His immense talent was on full display in Round 2 when he overcame a 4-1 deficit with an eight-goal second match to defeat Sakul in dramatic fashion (9-8 on aggregate).

BMG Phenomeno, MegaBit and ItsDoofman also went unbeaten in Xbox play.

Elsewhere, Kurt1 (aka Kurt0411Fifa) returned to competitive action after serving a two-month suspension from EA Sports. He posted a 2-2 record Friday.

A complete list of results from the day's busy schedule is available on ELEAGUE's official website.

Here's a look at some other highlights from the action:

Play continues Saturday with the conclusion of the group stage. That'll be followed by the round of 16 and quarterfinals on both consoles. The tournament comes to a close Sunday with the semifinals, console finals and the grand championship.

FIFA fans can catch all the action on B/R Live and ELEAGUE TV on Twitch.