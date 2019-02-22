Steelers GM Kevin Colbert: 3 Teams Have Called About Antonio Brown Trade

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates sho touchdown reception in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

Three teams have inquired about a potential trade for Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert revealed on Friday.

"If it doesn't benefit us, we won't do it," Colbert said about what the team is looking for in a trade, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Harrison:Tomlin Needs to Take Charge of the Rapidly Changing Steelers

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Harrison:Tomlin Needs to Take Charge of the Rapidly Changing Steelers

    Ryan Wilson
    via CBSSports.com

    Kraft Charged in Prostitution Bust

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kraft Charged in Prostitution Bust

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting the Combine's Biggest Standouts

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Predicting the Combine's Biggest Standouts

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Should Kyler Throw at the Combine?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Should Kyler Throw at the Combine?

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report