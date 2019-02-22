Matt Hardy 'Comfortable' Working Outside of WWE as Contract Expires in 11 Days

Source: WWE.com

As the wrestling wars seem to be picking up steam with the launch of All Elite Wrestling, Matt Hardy is teasing a departure from WWE.

Hardy, who hasn't appeared on WWE television since July, posted a picture on Twitter of himself from 2014 with championships in two different promotions:

After a fan responded that Hardy will need to delete the tweet, he updated his contract status with WWE and said he would have no problem working somewhere else:

After a September house show in Texas, Hardy posted a video on Twitter appearing to announce his retirement.

"I never say never, but tonight here in Corpus Christi was most likely the last time you will ever see Woken Matt Hardy in a WWE ring."

It is a clever use of language, since Woken Matt Hardy is a version of the character he plays on television. If he were to make a return to WWE, it could be under a different gimmick.

It also wouldn't be a surprise if Hardy walked away from WWE. The 44-year-old has worked on the independent scene in the past in addition to stints in Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling.

Matt and Jeff Hardy made their return to WWE after a seven-year absence as the Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. They won the Raw tag team championship in a Fatal 4-way ladder match against Cesaro and Sheamus, Enzo and Big Cass, and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.