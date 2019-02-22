WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson Reportedly Released from Contract with Company

Source: WWE.com

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, who has been with the promotion since 2001, has reportedly been released by the promotion.

Per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Anderson left the company on Thursday, and it's unclear of the circumstances that led to his departure.

Anderson has worked as an agent for WWE since 2001. His role was to help put together matches and develop storylines used by the company on television.

Prior to joining WWE, Anderson spent eight years as a wrestler in WCW before injuries forced him to retire from in-ring competition in 1997. Along with Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard and Ole Anderson, he was an original member of the famed Four Horsemen stable.

Anderson's greatest success came as a tag team wrestler. He was a four-time NWA and WCW tag team champion and won the WWE tag team titles with Blanchard in 1989.

WWE inducted Anderson into the hall of fame as part of the Four Horsemen in 2012.