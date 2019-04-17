Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid Agree on New Contract Until 2023

TF-Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has signed a new contract at the club.

News the Slovenian had extended his terms until 2023 came on Wednesday courtesy of the club's official Twitter account:

AS' Manolete reported in February that Oblak was set for a deal that will earn him an annual salary of around €10 million (£8.7 million).

It's added that Atletico manager Diego Simeone made it clear when he signed his own new contract until 2022 that keeping Oblak was a priority for him. There has been some tentative speculation about the player's future this season, with Paris Saint-Germain linked in the past.

This extension will be a relief for Atletico supporters, especially given the €100 million (£87 million) release clause in Oblak's previous contract would have looked tempting to any major outfits in need of a goalkeeper.

Under the guidance of Simeone in the Spanish capital, Oblak has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers around.

Atletico have always had a mean defence under Simeone, and for long spells, the team were dependant on on-loan Thibaut Courtois. Oblak has done a tremendous job taking over from the Belgian at the base of the team.

While there may be other goalkeepers who are better in terms of their distribution, that trait is not vital given the style Atletico play.

But in terms of shot-stopping and the command of his area, Oblak has been extraordinary, and it's no surprise his side's defensive record is so good:

With Antoine Griezmann signing a new deal in the summer of 2018 and Simeone also committed for the long-term, this extension for Oblak ensures the club has all of their major assets secure for the foreseeable future.

Given they have an elite goalkeeper, goalscorer and manager, the foundations are there for Atletico to continue challenging for major honours in the years to come. There are many outfits who will look on enviously at the man they have between the sticks, too.