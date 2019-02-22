Chelsea 'Have to Sell' Before Callum Hudson-Odoi Can Start, Says Maurizio Sarri

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Callum Hudson-Odoi won't flourish in Chelsea's first team until the club sells one of their other wingers, says manager Maurizio Sarri.

Fans have been clamouring for academy product Hudson-Odoi to receive more minutes this season, and the Englishman capped off Thursday's 3-0 UEFA Europa League win over Malmo with his third goal for the club.

The 18-year-old is still to make his first Premier League start, however, and Sarri was asked by reporters what needs to happen in order for the prospect to get his chance, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

"You need to understand that, in the same position, we have Pedro [Rodriguez], Willian and [Eden] Hazard. So it's not easy for a young player to play with the consistency with his team-mates. I want to remind you that Callum, with this one, played 14 matches.

"There isn't in England another 18-year-old player with 14 matches in the first team. So I think that we are using him in the right way at the moment. Of course, the 20 matches this season will be 30 matches in the next, and 40 in two years.

"Also, I think that the club has to decide. If I am at the club and I want Callum on the club consistently, I have to sell another winger. Otherwise the manager is in trouble."

Hudson-Odoi told BT Sport he hoped his goalscoring display against Malmo would be sufficient to see him named in the side that will face Manchester City in Sunday's Carabao Cup final at Wembley:

Chelsea's wings are due a changing of the guard. Willian will be 31 in August and has a contract that's set to expire in June 2020, as does Spaniard Pedro, who will turn 32 in July. Eden Hazard, 28, also has a deal scheduled to expire that summer, but extending his terms remains a chief priority at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues also confirmed a £58 million agreement in January to sign Borussia Dortmund wide man Christian Pulisic this summer.

Chelsea toiled in their early efforts to get a goal before second-half strikes from Olivier Giroud, Ross Barkley and Hudson-Odoi settled matters. Despite the hosts' poor start, Squawka highlighted the latter goalscorer as being one of their brighter sparks:

Sarri was asked for his take on Hudson-Odoi's display against Malmo and praised his starlet before moving on to other stars: "I think he played very well. But I think, also, that [Andreas] Christensen played very well. Emerson played very well. So I'm really very happy with these three players. I think that, at the moment, they are ready to play with consistency."

Broadcaster Jacqui Oatley spotted some inconsistencies regarding Sarri's suggestion that Hudson-Odoi was unmatched in terms of Premier League experience among those his age:

The youngster's January transfer request—which was rejected at the time—sent a message to Chelsea that Hudson-Odoi would be prepared to leave the west London club unless his minutes improve.

This summer's transfer window will by a crossroads for Hudson-Odoi and Chelsea, with the club facing a dilemma in who to entrust as their starting wing options heading into next season.