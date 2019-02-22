Maurizio Sarri Dismisses Roma Rumours, Says Chelsea Risk 'Disaster' vs. Man City

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has played down rumours he's being courted by AS Roma and laughed off suggestions he's been in contact with director Franco Baldini.

The Blues chief also admitted his side could be at risk of disaster in Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City unless they improve quickly.

A 3-0 second-leg win over Malmo on Thursday evening was enough to see Chelsea progress into the UEFA Europa League round of 16 as 5-1 winners on aggregate. Sarri was in good spirits after their third win in six games and laughed off the Roma rumours when speaking to BT Sport (h/t MailOnline):

He also said: "Of course no. I have a contract with Chelsea for the next season, so it is impossible to have other contact."

Chelsea went in goalless at the break against Malmo on Thursday, but Olivier Giroud, Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi each scored to wrap up their place in the next round.

Nathan Salt and James Dutton of MailOnline cited a report from La Repubblica that suggested Roma are eager to secure Sarri as manager for next season. His Blues sit sixth in the Premier League and have two realistic trophy chances remaining after Manchester United knocked them out of the FA Cup fifth round on Monday.

Nevertheless, Sarri counted the positives from his reign at Stamford Bridge so far, per Goal:

The Europa League presents one of those opportunities for silverware, but first comes Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Premier League leaders City. Beating Pep Guardiola to take an early trophy would be one way to stave off speculation over his future in west London.

Chelsea opened the scoring in Thursday's second-leg meeting with Malmo after 55 minutes, and Sarri encouraged his players to be quicker off the mark against City.

The 60-year-old said his men were "nervous" early on against the Swedish side and played "without confidence," per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey.

When asked what would happen against City if they replicated that start at Wembley, Sarri replied: "A disaster, of course. But I am worried about the first 30 minutes only for the offensive phase because we cannot play our football without confidence. But the level of application and attention was good, also in the first 30 minutes."

While the Blues may be out of the FA Cup and have a disappointing Premier League finish in sight, Sarri has cause to view himself as a challenger to Guardiola in England, as evidenced by OptaJoe:

Sunday's Carabao Cup final is a rematch of the fixture that saw City obliterate Chelsea 6-0 earlier in February.

The west London club will look to avoid a repeat of that result—the biggest defeat in their Premier League history—and will instead look to December's 2-0 home win over the Citizens for inspiration.