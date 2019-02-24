5 Better Choices Than Lacey Evans to Replace Ronda Rousey After WWE WrestleMania

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

When considering the WWE landscape, there are a few names that stand out as defining the era. The women's division is dominated by three names: Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

According to F4WOnline.com (h/t Robert Gunier of Wrestling Inc), The Baddest Woman on the Planet is on her way out in the coming months, leaving a hole at the top of the roster that needs to be filled. Those are big shoes to fill. Not every woman could so quickly become the third-biggest female star in WWE.

While it is fun to speculate about which Superstar will take that leap when the time comes, no hints have been laid about who is ready for the mantle. Journalist Dave Meltzer, as noted in the aforementioned report, believes it will be newcomer Lacey Evans.

This is barely a rumor to be considered at this point, and it sounds ridiculous on the surface. Evans has often struggled in her first few years as a wrestler, not making much of a splash in her entire time in NXT.

While she has improved in that time, she is still among the worst performers on the main roster. She needs time to develop, much like similar rushed call-ups, including Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

None of the women would likely accept her jumping the line in a division that has steadily grown more talented. She may be the last person on the main roster ready for that opportunity.

There are plenty of far better choices ready to take up the mantle Rousey seems set to vacate. Whether because of their in-ring ability, mic skills or star power, a few names stand out above the rest to be the one to sit alongside The Man and The Queen.