Ranking Every New NXT Call-Up's Chances of Success on WWE's Main Roster

Ranking Every New NXT Call-Up's Chances of Success on WWE's Main RosterFebruary 24, 2019
WWE's answer to low ratings and a lack of fan interest seems to be trotting out more and more Superstars from NXT to create some buzz, as 10 men and women have made their main roster debuts over the course of the past two months.
Strangely, the four from this week already overtook spots that could have gone to their predecessors, which may signal that even this strategy has its limitations and the new talent may not find success as easily as most would hope.
From Lacey Evans to EC3 and everything between, the jury is still out on how each one of these wrestlers will fair, as they're all very talented, but that doesn't always translate to prosperity when the formula depends on a combination of timing, interest, potential and even pure luck.
Given what has happened so far mixed with some educated guesswork, let's assess these recent NXT call-ups and rank them from worst to best in terms of who stands the best chances to succeed on the main roster.
9. Lars Sullivan
From the onset, Lars Sullivan seemed to have the best chances of everyone due to WWE's track record of pushing people who are on the bigger side of things.
Sullivan is larger than life and right up Vince McMahon's alley, so when he was being advertised as coming up to the main roster before everyone else, it seemed like a done deal he'd be a big deal.
But that promotion started at Survivor Series and he's still yet to make a single appearance on Raw or SmackDown.
His panic attack behind the scenes that forced his angle with John Cena to be nixed might have simultaneously killed his entire career, as WWE has done absolutely nothing to resolve the situation and give him something else to do.
The longer this goes on, the more credible the discussion comes that Sullivan may never actually make his main roster debut and may either have to go back to NXT or leave WWE as a whole, as this is an even worse start to his big push than if he were to have gotten injured.
Since his gimmick was that of a well-read monster, he would have fit perfectly in the role Rowan has alongside Daniel Bryan, but that has already been taken and Sullivan will need to find a different way to make an impact. That is, if he ever shows up.
Compared to everyone else on this list, Sullivan's current track record shows he's the most likely to go absolutely nowhere, as opposed to even being a main roster failure of sorts.
8. Heavy Machinery
Right out of the gate, everyone with or without a crystal ball knew that Heavy Machinery had an uphill battle ahead of them.
Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic don't have the same buzz surrounding them as others on this list, nor are they as marketable when it comes to their appearances in comparison to WWE's usual standards.
That's not to say there isn't a chance for everyone to find success no matter what their build is, but it's certainly a harder road and it isn't a good sign that they've already lost their surnames to become just Tucker and Otis.
They've yet to accomplish anything, as they failed to become No. 1 contenders to both the Raw and SmackDown tag team titles and have been relegated to quick insert segments as goofs.
When the best WWE has to offer a team is for them to do an impression of The Bushwhackers and become fixated on the pretty ladies in front of them, it isn't a good sign for how they'll be booked in the future.
Unless that changes soon and they are given a boost in credibility, the team will be heading to a split somewhere down the line.
When that happens, Tucker is in danger. Otis has more comedic chops and can potentially stick around as a jobber in the midcard, but Tucker is the more serious of the two and will struggle to find his identity.
These guys do have value and are fun, but what works in NXT doesn't always work on the main roster and they couldn't even win the NXT Tag Team Championship, so it isn't smart to bet much on their futures.
7. Nikki Cross
Success comes in all sorts of shapes and sizes, so when talking about Nikki Cross, she'll find a way to carve out a niche on the main roster for herself, but it won't be as high up on the totem pole as some others.
WWE has come a long way with the Women's Evolution in abandoning old tropes of focusing solely on performers who are presented as models who happen to wrestle, giving a much wider range of looks and styles more of a chance to shine.
However, there are still lingering preferences that show that it's easier for someone who has a character and appearance like Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Mandy Rose and Alexa Bliss to go further than someone like Tamina, Sarah Logan or in this case, Cross.
It's a double-edged sword. Cross as a deranged spitfire separates her from the pack as something unique, but she becomes a gimmick not unlike Bray Wyatt, who doesn't need a championship in order to stay a focal point.
There's less of a chance Cross headlines a WrestleMania than someone with a more glamorous character like Bianca Belair, whenever she's called up to the main roster, even though an argument can be made that Cross definitely has what it takes to take on that responsibility.
Also working against her right now is that things aren't looking good for Sanity—the stable she was firmly a member of in NXT, yet hasn't been entirely committed to on the main roster. If her husband Killian Dain's lack of a push in the past year has any spillover into Cross's career, it'll only be a negative influence.
Cross deserves a higher ceiling than what WWE will probably give her, which is a shame.
If your idea of success is sticking around for many years with a stable enough gig as a regular member of the roster, then Cross has this down, but if striving for something higher, that will be a disappointing outcome.
6. EC3
EC3's strongest trait is his promo skills, so why has he been given such a limited amount of time on the mic since coming up to the main roster? Who in WWE thought this was a good idea?
This character works best as a pompous heel who touts the idea that he's in the "top one percent" of everything, not as some generic babyface who feuds with a super popular guy like Dean Ambrose for two weeks after and before doing nothing else.
WWE needs to course-correct the approach to EC3 immediately, or he will be dead in the water by the time WrestleMania comes around.
These next few weeks are crucial to his future. He needs to turn heel and be in a stable feud with a babyface like Finn Balor who he can fight at WrestleMania, or he'll be viewed as an afterthought not good enough to make it in the big leagues.
Essentially, if EC3 isn't treated like a big deal similar to how a guy like Kevin Owens was when he first got called up, he'll fall victim to the same treatment someone like No Way Jose or Tyler Breeze did, where within no time, he's just another guy lost in the shuffle.
The jury isn't entirely out for EC3, but this has already been so much more of a struggle than it should have been and time is running out.
5. Aleister Black
In his two appearances from this past week, Aleister Black has already surpassed anything EC3 has done in the past two months, which puts him higher on this list by default.
The tricky thing with Black will be balancing out the darker elements of his character with his status as a babyface, as nuance isn't something the main roster is known for.
Often, Raw and SmackDown present very basic storylines with a clear-cut babyface and heel, almost as if it's dumbed down for the average consumer, whereas NXT is more experimental and has an environment where someone like Black can be allowed to flourish and find his footing.
There's a very good chance within no time, Black is forced to turn heel because the powers that be think his brooding nature dictates he has to be a villain and he devolves into just another Kevin Thorn type.
All of his success depends on whether he can overcome having his aesthetic box him in to corner as an "interesting attraction" rather than a legitimate Superstar on par with everyone else.
4. Tommaso Ciampa
Tommaso Ciampa is so good that in a perfect world, it should be hard for someone of his caliber not to be wildly successful, but there's still a chance he runs into some snags.
For some reason, there seems to be almost a stigma against people who did well in NXT that Ciampa may suffer from.
Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode are just three examples of NXT champions who came up to the main roster only to have the rug pulled from under them, rather than work their way toward obvious world title reigns.
It's as if Vince wants to make his own stars out of NXT people who weren't as successful, possibly out of resentment, which is why it was easier for Alexa Bliss, Carmella and even Elias to break out despite not being at the top of the food chain in developmental.
Ciampa may fall into this trap of having so much hype surrounding his great work as the top dog in NXT that Vince and others hold him to a higher standard and convince themselves they don't see what all Triple H's hype has been all about.
Rest assured, Ciampa has the passion and dedication to fight his hardest to make it to the upper-echelon, so if things don't work out, it will be others holding him down and he won't be to blame.
Let's hope that isn't the case as Raw and SmackDown could use someone with the in-ring, promo and character talent that Ciampa brings to the table, as he's more entertaining than most of the main roster nowadays.
3. Ricochet
Ricochet has an easier path to success than most because his style of wrestling dictates wowing everybody and getting a big reaction every time he steps foot in the ring.
His athleticism is off the charts and he may be the most agile person in WWE, so fans will quickly learn that whenever he's scheduled for a match, the flips alone will be worth the watch.
At some point, that will resonate well enough with WWE that he will be given at least a midcard title, but the sky is not even the limit for him—pun intended.
He's handsome, seems to have his head on straight, is young enough to have many years ahead of him and is also tall enough that he won't suffer from the same discrimination someone like Kalisto or underwent where he capped out at the midcard and cruiserweight level.
Ricochet's relationship with Kacy Catanzaro is also a positive that may come into play down the line, as she's poised for big things, too, both as a performer and as a potential media darling.
Above everyone on this list, Ricochet is the easiest person to send out in front of a crowd and win them over so they are immediately fans of his work, which will make for a much smoother transition to the main roster than the more intricate characters like Black, Ciampa and EC3.
2. Lacey Evans
Supposedly, WWE sees Lacey Evans in the same light Roman Reigns is viewed, wherein she'll be expected to be one of the top stars the company builds around in the future.
It's not hard to understand why, as she has a look that balances beauty and brawn, her military experience ingratiates her with multiple crowds in a respectable light and her status as a mother earns her even more bonus points.
Evans isn't the top-tier most skilled woman on the roster in the ring, but she's certainly not awful—not that that has never stopped plenty of other people in the past from being pushed to the moon.
Once WWE actually starts doing something with her beyond scheduling her to walk halfway down the ramp and turn around, she'll be able to get under the skin of the fans with her arrogant character.
Eventually, she'll turn babyface and hit the more positive aspects of her backstory in a different light and become someone the WWE Universe can firmly get behind.
She has all the ingredients at her disposal. All WWE has to do is put together the right recipe for success.
1. Johnny Gargano
Before there was "The New Daniel Bryan" on SmackDown Live as a heel, there was a pseudo new Daniel Bryan on NXT in Johnny Gargano.
Under the moniker of Johnny Wrestling, Gargano rose up the ranks from being a guy without a contract who only made sporadic appearances to a tag team champion and eventually, captured the hearts of everyone to become the top babyface on the brand.
He had multiple Match of the Year fights two years in a row and became known as one of the best in-ring performers in the entire WWE not just because he was the smaller guy to root for as an underdog, but because he has undeniable talent.
Despite how he, too, has been booked against type and playing a heel role the past few months, Gargano will eventually revert back to the status quo and become the guy people are clamoring to see succeed on the main roster.
The only thing holding him back will be his size, but as Bryan, Rey Mysterio and others in the past have shown, when you're good enough and the crowd responds to you in the way they do Gargano, WWE will have no choice but to make him a top star.
Once the Gargano train starts rolling, he'll be heading on a path straight to a main event of WrestleMania some day.
