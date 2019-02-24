Ranking Every New NXT Call-Up's Chances of Success on WWE's Main Roster

1 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

From the onset, Lars Sullivan seemed to have the best chances of everyone due to WWE's track record of pushing people who are on the bigger side of things.

Sullivan is larger than life and right up Vince McMahon's alley, so when he was being advertised as coming up to the main roster before everyone else, it seemed like a done deal he'd be a big deal.

But that promotion started at Survivor Series and he's still yet to make a single appearance on Raw or SmackDown.

His panic attack behind the scenes that forced his angle with John Cena to be nixed might have simultaneously killed his entire career, as WWE has done absolutely nothing to resolve the situation and give him something else to do.

The longer this goes on, the more credible the discussion comes that Sullivan may never actually make his main roster debut and may either have to go back to NXT or leave WWE as a whole, as this is an even worse start to his big push than if he were to have gotten injured.

Since his gimmick was that of a well-read monster, he would have fit perfectly in the role Rowan has alongside Daniel Bryan, but that has already been taken and Sullivan will need to find a different way to make an impact. That is, if he ever shows up.

Compared to everyone else on this list, Sullivan's current track record shows he's the most likely to go absolutely nowhere, as opposed to even being a main roster failure of sorts.