Ranking College Football's 10 Easiest Schedules for 2019 Contenders

10 of 10

John Raoux/Associated Press

Central Florida is not a Power Five program, so the Knights don't qualify for this list as a conference contender—everybody expects them to win the AAC, anyway.

But they are on the list because it is a national title contender—and the only Group of Five one.

The past two seasons, their lack of a strong enough out-of-conference schedule has kept them out of the College Football Playoff.

Will they be able to do enough in 2019?

The good news is, even though star quarterback McKenzie Milton's status is up in the air, Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush is coming to Orlando to help bridge the gap until Milton can get back on the field, and Wimbush is good enough to keep the Knights in the conversation.

While the Knights aren't going to wow anybody with their schedule this year, at least they added a "name" team. That would be the Stanford Cardinal coming to town to play them on September 14.

They need to win that game and then hope the Cardinal have a monster season in the Pac-12. If that happens, it could (finally) be enough to propel UCF into the College Football Playoff. That's a big stretch, but it's a possibility, and it's enough to qualify them as a contender on this list.

Beyond the Cardinal, though, there isn't any substance, especially since Memphis isn't on the schedule this year, and the Knights wouldn't meet the Tigers until the conference title game, if they make it. Houston, Cincinnati and South Florida are the best teams on their conference list.

Other than Stanford, the Knights play Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic and Pittsburgh. No, that isn't an awful out-of-conference schedule, but is it going to be enough to get them into the final four?

The Panthers played in the ACC title game a season ago, and if they have a similar season, it'll help UCF's cause. They also need coach Lane Kiffin's Owls to be better than a year ago.

Run the table and have their opponents help out, and UCF can get to the title game, even with a weak schedule.

Brad Shepard covers college football for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter, @Brad_Shepard.