Texas' Kerwin Roach Suspended for Violation of Team Rules; Out vs. Oklahoma

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns reportedly will be without senior guard Kerwin Roach for their game against Oklahoma on Saturday.

Chip Brown of 247Sports reported on Thursday that Roach has been suspended for a violation of team rules, according to two sources.

Including Oklahoma on Saturday, the Longhorns have five games remaining in the regular season before the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship begins on March 13.

Brown noted that there is no timetable for Roach's return, which is a tough blow for 15-11 Texas as Roach leads the Longhorns with 15 points per game this season.

This isn't the first time this season that Roach has been suspended for violating undisclosed team rules.

The 6'4" guard's senior season began with him on the bench for the Longhorn's Nov. 6 opener against Eastern Illinois. While the nature of what Roach did was never publicly revealed, he did take to Twitter at the time to address his friends, family and Longhorn fans.

In the note, Roach stated that he accepted "full responsibility and accountability," while also pointing out "it is my senior year and this is not how I planned on setting an example for my team."

Along with his 15 points per game, Roach is averaging 4.5 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists per game. If this suspension is like the one to begin the season, he should be back in action against Baylor on Feb. 27 after missing one game.

However, without knowing the details, there is a chance that he could be suspended longer as a repeat offender. In which case, Roach's Texas senior season will end the way it began and certainly not the way he envisioned.